'Parasite' earns three prizes from San Francisco film critics
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's thriller "Parasite" has added three trophies from a U.S. film critics association ahead of the 2020 award show season leading to the Oscars.
The San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle (SFBAFCC) on Monday (U.S. time) unveiled the winners of its 2019 awards and "Parasite" was awarded best director, best screenplay and best foreign language film.
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Tarantino took best picture, while the prizes for best actress and best actor went to Lupita Nyong'o from "Us" and Antonio Banderas from "Pain and Glory," respectively.
"Parasite" has been loading up on major trophies from North American film awards.
The previous day, it swept four titles including best picture from the Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA).
Earlier, it captured three trophies, including best film given by the L.A. Film Critics Association, and took home the awards for best picture, best director and best foreign film at this year's Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. It also won the best foreign language film award from the National Board of Review.
Moreover, "Parasite," the top award winner of this year's Cannes Film Festival, was nominated in three categories, including best director, for the Golden Globe Awards slated for Jan. 5.
Also, "Parasite" was shortlisted for best international feature film at the upcoming Academy Awards. The final five nominees for the award will be announced on Jan. 13.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
4
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
5
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(LEAD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
2
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan begin high-level talks over trade war
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Spain