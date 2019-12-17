S. Korea facing trade barriers in 29 nations: data
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea faces non-tariff and anti-dumping barriers in 29 countries, the trade ministry said Tuesday, vowing to resolve or lift such trade hurdles to promote exports.
As of this month, a total of 208 trade barriers targeting South Korea are in effect, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.
Since August, 15 new trade barriers have been launched against South Korean products, while six others were terminated, it added.
Despite growing protectionism around the globe, however, South Korea said a handful of countries decided to lower barriers for South Korean goods.
In October, Vietnam decided to exclude South Korea pre-painted galvanized steel sheets from its list of anti-dumping targets, while the United States recently lowered its duty on South Korean hot-rolled steel.
Last month, Indonesia also decided to reduce the length of its safeguard measures against South Korean aluminum foil to two years from the previous three.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
4
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
5
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(LEAD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
1
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
2
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
3
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Japan begin high-level talks over trade war
-
5
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Spain