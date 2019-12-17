KT opens big data trading platform
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Korea's leading telecommunication service provider, on Tuesday announced the launch of its big data trading platform that helps users to get information in various sectors to apply in their businesses.
KT's big data trading platform manages data collected by 16 parties including a card firm, a university and IT startups. KT was selected as the platform operator in the telecommunication sector by the country's science ministry in July.
The platform, which currently manages 113 terabytes of data, first divides collected data into five categories -- people, household, companies, time and space.
KT said it already secured 160 firms as clients for the platform. The mobile carrier added that it will allow small and medium-sized enterprises and startups to use the platform for free.
Meanwhile, KT said it also signed a partnership with Shanghai Data Exchange, the largest data exchange center in China, and South Korea's state-run National Information Society Agency to better foster a data trading ecosystem.
