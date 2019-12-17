Signs of post-test activity seen at N. Korea's satellite launching site: experts
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- New satellite imagery has shown signs of refurbishment at North Korea's satellite launching site after what appeared to be two recent rocket engine tests there, U.S. experts said.
Jack Liu, an expert on North Korea's missile program, and Peter Makowsky, an imagery analysis expert, said in an analysis on the website 38 North that a retractable environmental shelter has been rolled back from the engine test stand on the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, better known as the Dongchang-ri site.
"New commercial satellite imagery of North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Station from December 15 reveals that the retractable environmental shelter has been pulled back from the engine test stand, perhaps signaling the beginning of post-test refurbishment of the stand," the site said.
The retractable environmental shelter provides protection to equipment and personnel during test preparations and can also conceal its activities from imaging satellites.
On Dec. 7 and last Friday, the North conducted a "very important test" and "another crucial test" at the satellite launch site, respectively, amid concern the country could fire an intercontinental ballistic missile as it has reached a deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States.
The North didn't reveal details of the tests, but they were widely believed to be rocket engine tests.
Denuclearization talks have been stalled since the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump in February fell apart as they remained far apart over how to match Pyongyang's denuclearization steps with Washington's concessions.
North Korea has set the end of the year as a deadline for the U.S. to come up with a new proposal in their nuclear talks, warning it will otherwise take a "new way."


