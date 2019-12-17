Chipmakers' stocks hit yearly highs amid rosy outlook
By Chung Joo-won
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) –– Shares in Samsung Electronics and SK hynix -- South Korea's two largest chipmakers -- traded at yearly highs on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations for growing demand and a recovery in global chip prices.
Samsung, the world's No. 1 memory chipmaker, traded at 56,400 won (US$48.40) as of 1:55 p.m., up 3.11 percent from the previous session's close, and SK hynix changed hands at 92,500 won, up 4.4 percent.
Their rally in stock prices came as the U.S. and China reached a phase-one trade deal, clearing woes over global trade and stoking hopes that demand for electronic devices and other goods will rebound, according to analysts here.
"Expectations for the global recovery of the chipmaking industry and strong gains of the U.S. tech shares have together pushed up the overall chip-related shares in South Korea," Choi Yoo-joon, a researcher at Shinhan Investment, said.
Overnight, U.S. stocks hit records highs as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, an index gauging the chipmaking sector, gained 1.0 percent.
"The Sino-American interim deal will positively affect the recovery of chipmakers' performance," KTB Securities analyst Park Seok-hyun said.
The phase-one deal between the world's two largest economies has been long-awaited for Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, whose performances have been sluggish in the face of a decline in chip prices, a supply glut and weak demand.
The chipmakers are expecting a bottoming-out in the fourth quarter after a year of shrunken sales and profit margins.
The October-December operating profit for Samsung Electronics is estimated to drop 38.8 percent on-year to 6.6 trillion won, compared with last year's 10.9 trillion won.
Over the same period, SK hynix is expected to post a whopping 90.1-percent fall to 440 billion won, compared with last year's 4.4 trillion won.
In 2020, the combined operating profits of South Korean chipmakers are estimated to more than double, according to financial market tracker FnGuide.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
