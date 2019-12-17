Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. open new round of defense cost talks
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States opened another round of talks Tuesday on the sharing of the cost of stationing American troops here, with the current deal due to expire in two weeks amid few signs of progress.
This week's negotiations, set to run until Wednesday, will likely be the last round of talks before the current cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), expires on Dec. 31. The two sides are led by Jeong Eun-bo, South Korea's chief negotiator, and his U.S. counterpart, James DeHart.
------------------
(2nd LD) China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report
(ATTN: UPDATES with U.S. State Department's response in paras 7-8)
WASHINGTON -- China and Russia on Monday proposed a draft United Nations resolution that would give North Korea some relief from sanctions, including exempting inter-Korean rail and road projects from the restrictions, according to Reuters.
The text seen by the news agency also seeks to lift sanctions affecting North Korean exports of statues, seafood and textiles. It also calls for lifting a ban on North Koreans working abroad and the termination of a requirement to repatriate all North Korean workers by Dec. 22.
------------------
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 5th para)
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would be disappointed if something was "in the works" in North Korea and that the United States is watching the regime closely.
Tensions between the two nations have escalated ahead of a year-end deadline set by the North, after which the regime has hinted at resuming nuclear or long-range missile tests.
------------------
Household income grows in 2018, wealth gap narrows
SEJONG -- South Korea's household income rose in 2018 from a year earlier, and the income gap between the haves and have-nots narrowed, as employment situations of the low-income bracket improved amid efforts to bridge the income gap, a government report showed Tuesday.
The average household earned 58.28 million won (US$49,688) last year, up 2.1 percent from the previous year, according to the report by Statistics Korea.
------------------
'Parasite' shortlisted for Oscars' best int'l film
SEOUL -- Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" was shortlisted for best international feature film at the upcoming Academy Awards, U.S. media reported Tuesday, raising hopes that it might become the first South Korean film to win an Oscar.
According to the Hollywood Reporter and other entertainment news media, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) revealed the list of 10 contenders for the category, previously called the best foreign language film, out of 91 films.
------------------
Hyundai Heavy raises 1.37 tln won from asset sale
SEOUL -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., South Korea's largest shipping conglomerate, said Tuesday that it has raised 1.37 trillion won (US$1.17 billion) in proceeds from Saudi Aramco's subsidiary in a stake sale of its refining unit.
Months ago, Hyundai Heavy signed a deal with Aramco Overseas Company B.V. to sell a 17-percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank Co. to the world's largest crude exporter to improve its financial situation and inject funds into new businesses.
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
4
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
5
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(2nd LD) National Assembly passes 512.3 tln-won budget bill
-
1
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
3
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
4
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
5
(4th LD) Seoul warns of additional measures to curb home prices