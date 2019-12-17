BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- "Map of the Soul: Persona," the latest album by K-pop boy band BTS, has been certified "Gold" by the French recording industry.
Breaking the news, the National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing said in its official website and social media account on Monday that the BTS album has sold 50,000 equivalent copies.
For the achievement, the album was certified "Or," the French word for Gold, the association said, adding a message, "Bravo!"
The association honors album sales of 50,000 with Gold certification, while sales of 100,000, 200,000 and 500,000 are certified Platinum, Double Platinum and Diamond, respectively.
The BTS album was certified Silver by the British Phonographic Industry in June after selling more than 60,000 copies in the market.
The same album reached 51st on American music chart compiler Billboard's year-end list of Top Billboard 200 Albums for 2019.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
4
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
5
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
Police refer BTS' Jungkook to prosecutors for potential indictment
-
3
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
4
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
5
(2nd LD) National Assembly passes 512.3 tln-won budget bill
-
1
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
3
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
4
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
5
(4th LD) Seoul warns of additional measures to curb home prices