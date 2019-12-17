Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in announced his nomination of Chung Sye-kyun, a six-term ruling party lawmaker and former National Assembly speaker, as new prime minister on Tuesday.
If appointed after a parliamentary confirmation hearing, Chung will be South Korea's first prime minister who served as a National Assembly speaker.
He's known for experience and expertise in economic affairs, having worked at a local conglomerate for 17 years ahead of his career as a politician. He was an executive at Ssangyong Group in the early 1990s.
Moon's choice reflects his strong push for revitalizing the economy in the latter half of his single five-year presidency.
The president also needs a figure who can help Cheong Wa Dae's efforts to reach out to opposition parties amid ferocious partisan strife.
But critics have voiced concern about the possible negative impact to the principle of separation of powers from the planned installation of a former parliamentary leader to the top administrative position.
Chung led the National Assembly operation not that long before: for two years through the end of May 2018.
Having entered political circles in 1995, Chung was elected as a lawmaker the following year. He assumed many key posts in what's now the ruling Democratic Party.
He served as minister of commerce, industry and energy between 2006 and 2007.
Born in Jinan, North Jeolla Province, Chung studied law at Korea University in Seoul.
