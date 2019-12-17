U.N. panel grants US$3-mln sanctions waiver to UNICEF for health programs in N. Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- The U.N. Security Council granted a sanctions waiver for the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) to ship items needed for health programs in North Korea, the U.N. website showed.
The U.N. Security Council committee implementation of sanctions against the North approved UNICEF's request for exemptions for items "necessary for the delivery of safe water supply to communities and children" for its health and hygiene programs, the website said.
A total of 56 items, worth about US$3 million, received sanctions exemptions, including refrigerators for storing immunization vaccines and equipment required to provide safe water to North Koreans.
The exemptions are effective from Dec. 9 and will be in place until June 9, 2020.
Humanitarian activities in North Korea are not banned under international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
