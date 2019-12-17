ORION Holdings 17,150 UP 150

KISWire 21,450 UP 1,200

LotteFood 413,000 UP 4,000

NEXENTIRE 9,100 DN 60

CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 UP 200

KCC 232,500 UP 5,000

CJ 96,900 UP 1,200

JWPHARMA 28,900 DN 50

LGInt 15,050 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 5,980 UP 30

AmoreG 80,500 UP 2,300

HyundaiMtr 122,000 UP 3,000

HankookShellOil 332,500 DN 2,000

BukwangPharm 14,200 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 40,550 UP 900

TaekwangInd 991,000 DN 6,000

SsangyongCement 5,660 DN 80

KAL 27,850 UP 350

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,800 UP 400

ShinhanGroup 44,350 DN 50

HITEJINRO 27,050 DN 250

Yuhan 236,000 UP 1,500

SLCORP 17,750 UP 150

CJ LOGISTICS 152,500 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 71,700 UP 200

DaelimInd 89,700 DN 1,300

Donga Socio Holdings 108,000 UP 500

SK hynix 92,800 UP 4,200

Youngpoong 642,000 UP 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,450 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 251,500 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 DN 50

Kogas 38,400 UP 150

Hanwha 25,200 UP 100

Shinsegae 292,000 UP 6,500

Nongshim 234,000 DN 2,500

SGBC 35,450 DN 400

Hyosung 81,900 0

LOTTE 37,950 UP 400

AK Holdings 32,850 DN 100

(MORE)