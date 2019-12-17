KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ORION Holdings 17,150 UP 150
KISWire 21,450 UP 1,200
LotteFood 413,000 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 9,100 DN 60
CHONGKUNDANG 92,100 UP 200
KCC 232,500 UP 5,000
CJ 96,900 UP 1,200
JWPHARMA 28,900 DN 50
LGInt 15,050 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 5,980 UP 30
AmoreG 80,500 UP 2,300
HyundaiMtr 122,000 UP 3,000
HankookShellOil 332,500 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 14,200 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,550 UP 900
TaekwangInd 991,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,660 DN 80
KAL 27,850 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,800 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 44,350 DN 50
HITEJINRO 27,050 DN 250
Yuhan 236,000 UP 1,500
SLCORP 17,750 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 152,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 71,700 UP 200
DaelimInd 89,700 DN 1,300
Donga Socio Holdings 108,000 UP 500
SK hynix 92,800 UP 4,200
Youngpoong 642,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,450 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 251,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 DN 50
Kogas 38,400 UP 150
Hanwha 25,200 UP 100
Shinsegae 292,000 UP 6,500
Nongshim 234,000 DN 2,500
SGBC 35,450 DN 400
Hyosung 81,900 0
LOTTE 37,950 UP 400
AK Holdings 32,850 DN 100
