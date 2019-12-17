KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Binggrae 55,200 DN 200
GCH Corp 21,700 DN 400
LotteChilsung 142,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 DN 300
POSCO 247,500 UP 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 84,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,350 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,125 DN 65
DB INSURANCE 57,600 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 56,700 UP 2,000
NHIS 13,100 UP 150
SK Discovery 25,500 DN 450
LS 46,500 DN 500
GC Corp 126,000 0
GS E&C 30,950 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 121,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,640 UP 40
SKC 48,800 UP 1,350
GS Retail 38,000 UP 200
Ottogi 548,000 0
SBC 14,900 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 28,550 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,300 UP 50
Daesang 23,550 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,930 UP 70
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14500 UP250
KiaMtr 44,650 UP 200
DB HiTek 25,800 UP 2,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 0
LG Corp. 74,800 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 2,060 DN 85
BoryungPharm 15,400 DN 100
L&L 14,500 UP 100
NamyangDairy 425,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,650 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,450 UP 350
IlyangPharm 22,450 UP 450
(MORE)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) National Assembly passes 512.3 tln-won budget bill
-
5
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
1
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
3
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
4
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report