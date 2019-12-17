Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 December 17, 2019

Binggrae 55,200 DN 200
GCH Corp 21,700 DN 400
LotteChilsung 142,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 DN 300
POSCO 247,500 UP 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 84,800 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,350 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 4,125 DN 65
DB INSURANCE 57,600 UP 1,000
SamsungElec 56,700 UP 2,000
NHIS 13,100 UP 150
SK Discovery 25,500 DN 450
LS 46,500 DN 500
GC Corp 126,000 0
GS E&C 30,950 DN 50
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,700 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 121,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,640 UP 40
SKC 48,800 UP 1,350
GS Retail 38,000 UP 200
Ottogi 548,000 0
SBC 14,900 DN 450
Hyundai M&F INS 28,550 DN 400
TONGYANG 1,300 UP 50
Daesang 23,550 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,930 UP 70
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14500 UP250
KiaMtr 44,650 UP 200
DB HiTek 25,800 UP 2,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,450 0
LG Corp. 74,800 UP 100
SsangyongMtr 2,060 DN 85
BoryungPharm 15,400 DN 100
L&L 14,500 UP 100
NamyangDairy 425,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,650 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,450 UP 350
IlyangPharm 22,450 UP 450
