KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,250 0
KorElecTerm 44,100 DN 200
NamhaeChem 8,180 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,950 DN 100
BGF 5,480 UP 10
SamsungEng 19,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,455 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 40,450 UP 950
CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 100
KT 27,200 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL222500 UP6000
LG Uplus 14,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,400 UP 600
KT&G 96,300 UP 300
DHICO 5,460 DN 100
LG Display 16,350 0
Kangwonland 30,100 DN 150
NAVER 180,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 150,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 539,000 DN 3,000
DSME 28,050 UP 100
DSINFRA 5,450 DN 30
DWEC 4,585 DN 130
Donga ST 114,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,600 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 249,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 220,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 39,250 UP 1,000
LGH&H 1,279,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 305,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO E&C 18,900 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 48,350 UP 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 72,400 UP 400
Celltrion 179,000 UP 9,000
Huchems 22,000 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,600 UP 100
(MORE)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
3
(3rd LD) Ultrafine dust soars to 'very bad' levels in Seoul
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) National Assembly passes 512.3 tln-won budget bill
-
5
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
1
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
3
(6th LD) Biegun says U.S. has no deadline on nuke talks, offers to hold talks with N.K.
-
4
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) China, Russia propose lifting some U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: report