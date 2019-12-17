IBK 12,250 0

KorElecTerm 44,100 DN 200

NamhaeChem 8,180 DN 20

DONGSUH 17,950 DN 100

BGF 5,480 UP 10

SamsungEng 19,000 DN 500

SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 DN 1,000

PanOcean 4,455 UP 40

SAMSUNG CARD 40,450 UP 950

CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 100

KT 27,200 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL222500 UP6000

LG Uplus 14,200 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,400 UP 600

KT&G 96,300 UP 300

DHICO 5,460 DN 100

LG Display 16,350 0

Kangwonland 30,100 DN 150

NAVER 180,500 UP 1,000

Kakao 150,500 DN 1,000

NCsoft 539,000 DN 3,000

DSME 28,050 UP 100

DSINFRA 5,450 DN 30

DWEC 4,585 DN 130

Donga ST 114,500 UP 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,600 UP 100

CJ CheilJedang 249,000 UP 1,000

DongwonF&B 220,000 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 39,250 UP 1,000

LGH&H 1,279,000 UP 7,000

LGCHEM 305,500 DN 3,500

KEPCO E&C 18,900 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 300

HALLA HOLDINGS 48,350 UP 950

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 72,400 UP 400

Celltrion 179,000 UP 9,000

Huchems 22,000 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,600 UP 100

(MORE)