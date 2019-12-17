Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 December 17, 2019

IBK 12,250 0
KorElecTerm 44,100 DN 200
NamhaeChem 8,180 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,950 DN 100
BGF 5,480 UP 10
SamsungEng 19,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 4,455 UP 40
SAMSUNG CARD 40,450 UP 950
CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 100
KT 27,200 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL222500 UP6000
LG Uplus 14,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,400 UP 600
KT&G 96,300 UP 300
DHICO 5,460 DN 100
LG Display 16,350 0
Kangwonland 30,100 DN 150
NAVER 180,500 UP 1,000
Kakao 150,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 539,000 DN 3,000
DSME 28,050 UP 100
DSINFRA 5,450 DN 30
DWEC 4,585 DN 130
Donga ST 114,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,600 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 249,000 UP 1,000
DongwonF&B 220,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 39,250 UP 1,000
LGH&H 1,279,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 305,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO E&C 18,900 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,500 DN 300
HALLA HOLDINGS 48,350 UP 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,300 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 72,400 UP 400
Celltrion 179,000 UP 9,000
Huchems 22,000 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,600 UP 100
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!