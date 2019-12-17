(LEAD) Seoul stocks jump to over 7-month high on tech gains, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL, Dec. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday to their highest level in more than seven months on the back of a bull run in technology shares amid eased concerns over the Sino-American trade row. The Korean won gained ground sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 27.53 points, or 1.27 percent, to reach 2,195.68, the highest closing price since May 3, when the index closed at 2,196.32 points.
Trading volume was high at 587 million shares worth 6.1 trillion won (US$5.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 448 to 380.
Seoul stocks had a solid start, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
On Monday (local time), U.S. stocks ended at fresh record highs over a trade deal between the United States and China. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.36 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.91 percent.
"Following a strong performance of U.S. stocks and expectations over the semiconductor industry, tech shares here led gains," Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment, said.
Foreigners were net buyers, scooping up a whopping 554 billion won worth of local shares. Individual and institutional investors sold 529 billion won and 26 billion won worth of shares on the Seoul bourse.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics spiked 3.66 percent to a fresh yearly high of 56,700 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 4.74 percent to end at a new record high of 92,800 won.
Auto shares were also strong as No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 2.52 percent to 122,000 won, and its sister company Kia Motors gained 0.45 percent to 44,650 won. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis was up 1.15 percent to 263,500 won.
However, South Korea's leading chemical company LG Chem lost 1.13 percent to 305,500 won, while top mobile carrier SK Telecom shed 0.41 percent to 240,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,166.20 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 6.1 won from the previous session's close, amid increased appetite for risky assets.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 0.6 basis point to reach 1.363 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond shed 1.0 basis point, falling to 1.450 percent.
