Top 10 Korean news of 2019

President Moon Jae-in went ahead with the appointment of Cho, a former top presidential secretary, on Sept. 9, but Cho stepped down from the post on Oct. 14, 35 days following the appointment. The controversy, however, did not end as the ruling bloc and the prosecution were mired in a conflict over numerous allegations involving Cheong Wa Dae's civil affairs unit that was previously led by Cho. The issues include an alleged cover-up of a special inspection into bribery charges against former Busan vice mayor Yoo Jae-soo and the presidential office's alleged election-meddling that some claim involved probes into aides of former Ulsan mayor Kim Gi-hyeon, who was defeated by a Democratic Party (DP) candidate known to be close to Moon.