BOK minutes hint at possible policy rate reduction next year

"The slowdown in our economic growth this year was largely caused by global economic factors. An expected global recovery next year, especially in the semiconductor sector, may have a positive impact on our exports and facility investment, but uncertainties from various issues such as the prolonged trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the slowing economic growth of China and trade disputes between the U.S. and EU may not easily be removed, making it hard to expect a significant recovery for our economy," the board member said.