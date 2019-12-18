Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: report

"Our job is to backstop the diplomatic efforts," he said, according to The Hill. "And if the diplomatic efforts kind of fall apart, we've got to be ready, and I can't be studying the problem. And that's the thing, we're already thinking ahead. Go back to 2017, there's a lot of stuff we did in 2017 that we can dust off pretty quickly and be ready to use. ... We are looking at all of the things we have done in the past."