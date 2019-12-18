Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Former National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun designated as new prime minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Chung Sye-kyun nominated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chung Sye-kyun designated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (Donga llbo)
-- Chung Sye-kyun nominated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Chung Sye-kyun nominated as new prime minister (Segye Times)
-- Chung Sye-kyun designated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Chung Sye-kyun nominated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Chung Sye-kyun designated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (Hankyoreh)
-- Chung Sye-kyun nominated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Rep. Chung Sye-kyun designated as new prime minister (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chung Sye-kyun designated as first prime minister to have formerly served as National Assembly speaker (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon names former speaker prime minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ex-Speaker Chung tapped for prime minister (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. special envoy Biegun fails to meet N.K.'s Choe (Korea Times)
