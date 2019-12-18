(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 18)

Against this backdrop, the sanctions relief proposal by the North's allies ― China and Russia ― runs the risk of sending the wrong signal to Pyongyang. The draft resolution calls on the council to lift sanctions which were imposed on major North Korean exports such as coal, iron, iron core and textiles in 2016 and 2017. It also calls for lifting a ban on North Koreans working abroad and the termination of a decision to repatriate all those workers by Dec. 22. The two countries said the proposal was made to enhance the livelihood of the civilian population and for humanitarian purposes.