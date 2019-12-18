S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun signs with St. Louis Cardinals
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean left-hander Kim Kwang-hyun has signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, fulfilling his dream of pitching in the majors in his second crack.
The Cardinals announced on Tuesday (local time) their signing of the 31-year-old pitcher and introduced him right away at a press conference at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
In 2019, his 12th season with the SK Wyverns in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), Kim went 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 180 strikeouts in 190 1/3 innings. He was tied for second in the league in wins, second in strikeouts and third in ERA.
In just his second season back from Tommy John surgery to repair elbow ligament damage, Kim tossed the second most innings of his career in 2019.
Kim was posted for Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs on Dec. 5, and any interested team had until 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 5 to sign the left-hander.
This was the second time Kim had been posted. After the 2014 season, under a different posting system, the San Diego Padres emerged as the winner of a silent auction for the exclusive negotiating rights to the posted player. The two sides couldn't come to an agreement within their 30-day window, forcing Kim to return to the KBO.
Kim, viewed as a middle-of-the-rotation starter, becomes the lone left-hander in the Cardinals' rotation as it's currently projected, though the team could add another pitcher before the new season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
