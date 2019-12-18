Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Dec. 18

All Headlines 09:07 December 18, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Last day of defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.

-- South Korea-Sweden summit

-- S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun signs with St. Louis Cardinals

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea launches full-fledged open banking system

-- BOK chief sees no immediate danger of deflation
(END)

