S. Korea formally launches open banking service
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea formally launched an open banking service on Wednesday in the latest move to boost convenience and lower transaction costs for customers.
The new system allows bank customers to use any mobile banking application of their choosing to access their bank accounts at any local bank and to withdraw or transfer their savings from any bank account, according to the Financial Services Commission.
Ten local banks, including KB Kookmin Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank and KEB Hana Bank, joined a preliminary service that began on Oct. 30.
The banks completely open their payment system to fintech firms as well, further enhancing convenience and lowering the cost of financial transactions for their customers.
The commission said open access to the payment system, along with the banks' joint access to accounts, will significantly lower transaction costs to only about 10 percent of the current costs.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
5
Swedish prime minister to visit Seoul next week for talks with Moon
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
3
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
5
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister