Wednesday's weather forecast

December 18, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-3 Cloudy 20

Incheon 02/-3 Cloudy 20

Suwon 04/-3 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-2 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 08/04 Rain 60

Jeonju 07/02 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 20

Jeju 10/08 Sunny 20

Daegu 09/02 Sunny 20

Busan 14/06 Cloudy 20

