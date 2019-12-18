Seoul stocks open tad higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday following overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 1.76 points, or 0.08 percent, to reach 2,197.44 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Tuesday (local time), U.S. stocks closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average increasing 0.11 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index adding 0.1 percent. The S&P 500 gained 0.03 percent
Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading mostly mixed.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was unchanged and No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor remained flat.
In contrast, major chipmaker SK hynix moved up 0.43 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,164.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.
