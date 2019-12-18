Cardinals say new S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun fills need on left side
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The St. Louis Cardinals entered the offseason in search of a left-handed pitcher. They've found one in South Korean star Kim Kwang-hyun.
The Cardinals announced their two-year deal with the 31-year-old left-hander on Tuesday (local time) in St. Louis, plucking the 2008 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) regular season MVP from the SK Wyverns via posting.
The Cardinals had four right-handed starters lined up for the 2020 season, having lost another righty, Michael Wacha, in free agency. The team said Kim, who has made 276 starts in 12 seasons in the KBO, will get "every opportunity" to win a spot in the rotation.
"We felt like having somebody from the left side that could start had a lot of value to us," said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, at Kim's introductory press conference at Busch Stadium. "I think the most important thing is, in (Kim's) case, he can be in either role (as a starter or a reliever). Right now, he's going to come to camp and get stretched out and get every opportunity to be used as a starter."
Kim was posted for Major League Baseball (MLB) clubs on Dec. 5, and teams with an interest in the left-hander had until 5 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 5 to sign him. Mozeliak said the Cardinals first had an interest in Kim in the summer, without knowing for sure if Kim would be posted. And once Kim was made available, Mozeliak said his staff "were very aggressive" in trying to bring the South Korean on board.
"There were some pitchers out there that had no interest in us if they weren't the starter," Mozeliak said. "We have a little bit more flexibility here. (Kim) understands that it's not a guarantee (that he'll start) but he appreciates the opportunity."
Mozeliak said Kim throws "a plus-fastball" and "a swing-and-miss type slider," adding that the combination of Kim's high strikeout rate and low walk rate in the KBO should translate to success in the majors.
"The combination of what he was doing over the last few years ... we felt confident coming over here, he could have success," Mozeliak said, referring to Kim as "KK," using the letter that stands for strikeout in baseball.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
5
Swedish prime minister to visit Seoul next week for talks with Moon
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
3
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
5
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister