Cardinals say new S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun fills need on left side

"We felt like having somebody from the left side that could start had a lot of value to us," said John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, at Kim's introductory press conference at Busch Stadium. "I think the most important thing is, in (Kim's) case, he can be in either role (as a starter or a reliever). Right now, he's going to come to camp and get stretched out and get every opportunity to be used as a starter."