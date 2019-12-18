New Cardinals pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun protected against minor league demotion: agent
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The newest St. Louis Cardinals pitcher from South Korea, Kim Kwang-hyun, will have contractual protection against demotion to the minor leagues, the player's agent told Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
The Cardinals announced their two-year deal with Kim in St. Louis on Tuesday (local time), reportedly worth US$8 million with up to $3 million in incentives.
And the player's South Korean agent, Kim Hyun-su, said the contract includes a clause on protecting the former Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) MVP against being sent to the minors. The pitcher is represented by John Boggs of JBA Sports in the United States.
"Without that clause, there would have been a lot of pressure on him to make an impression from the start of spring training," the agent said. "And that sort of burden could keep him from playing to the best of his ability. With this clause, he'll be able to prepare for his first major league season with peace of mind."
If the Cardinals still want to send Kim to the minors, they'll need the pitcher's consent. One other option is that they could release Kim outright and eat his salary.
During Kim's introductory press conference, John Mozeliak, the Cardinals' president of baseball operations, said Kim will have "every opportunity to be used as a starter" during spring training.
One other KBO star, Kim Hyun-soo, exercised his protective rights with the Baltimore Orioles in 2016. After Kim opened his first spring training on a 0-for-23 skid, the Orioles openly pressured him to accept the assignment to the minors. Kim stood his ground and refused the demotion, and ended up making the Orioles' Opening Day roster that year.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
5
Swedish prime minister to visit Seoul next week for talks with Moon
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
3
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
5
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister