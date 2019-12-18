KT affiliate joins hands with Hytera to tap Asia-Pacific two-way radio market
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- KT powertel Co., an affiliate of South Korean telecommunications giant KT Corp, said Wednesday it has joined hands with China-based walkie-talkie producer Hytera Communications Corp. to tap deeper into the Asia-Pacific LTE-based two-way radio market.
KT powertel and Hytera will cooperate to explore business opportunities in the member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the trading bloc that involves 10 South East Asian nations and six other partner countries, including South Korea.
KT powertel will focus on providing LTE-based radio communication platform, while Hytera will make efforts to secure retail networks to thrive in the Asia-Pacific market next year, according to the South Korean firm.
KT powertel sees promising growth in the region, particularly in Southeast Asian countries as they are setting up an LTE network.
KT powertel has been trying to expand its radio communication business globally in recent years. The company signed a deal in October with Japan Mobile Inc. to supply 10,000 two-way radio devices and its LTE-based radio communication solution.
