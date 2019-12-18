(2nd LD) Se-dol over HanDol: S. Korean Go master Lee beats AI player

When Lee faced AlphaGo, Aja Huang, a DeepMind programmer and an amateur 6-dan Go player, made the moves on the board after watching AlphaGo's moves on the monitor. While the job may sound simple, it required an understanding of Go rules, and Lee later said he was appreciative of Huang's manners during the match. Lee also said he was so impressed with Huang that he felt the programmer was like AlphaGo itself.