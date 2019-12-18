Prosecution raids PM office in election-meddling probe
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- State prosecutors on Wednesday morning began a search of the prime minister's office as part of ongoing probes into presidential officials' alleged election-meddling.
Investigators were dispatched to a government building in Seoul to search the workspace of a prime minister official who is implicated in the ongoing case.
The official, surnamed Moon, is known to have compiled documents on bribery allegations of former Ulsan mayor Kim Gi-hyeon's confidants in October 2017 based on tips from former Ulsan vice mayor of economic affairs Song Byung-gi. Moon was then working at Chong Wa Dae's civil affairs unit.
The former Ulsan mayor, who was then seeking reelection as mayor in the June 2018 elections as a candidate of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, lost the race to current mayor, Song Cheol-ho of the ruling Democratic Party, a longtime friend of President Moon Jae-in.
The case blew up into a massive investigation after Kim publicly claimed that the Ulsan Metropolitan Police Agency deliberately raided his office a few months ahead of the election with the presidential office behind the move.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
5
Swedish prime minister to visit Seoul next week for talks with Moon
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
3
U.S. rejects proposal by China, Russia for N.K. sanctions relief
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S. is watching N. Korea closely
-
5
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister