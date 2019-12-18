Vice minister to visit Kaesong liaison office, no weekly meeting scheduled
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho will visit the inter-Korean liaison office in North Korea's border town of Kaesong this week, though no meeting with his North Korean counterpart is planned, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
Suh's trip to the office on Thursday comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with the North hinting at a possible launch of a long-range missile in the face of stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States.
But the vice minister, who serves as the South Korean head of the office, does not plan to meet his North Korean counterpart, Jon Jong-su, during his trip.
"As the South Korean head of the office, Suh will ... receive a briefing on this year's office operation and the business plan for next year," ministry spokesperson Lee Sang-min told a regular press briefing.
The liaison office was launched in September last year to support exchanges and cooperation between the two Koreas following the summit agreement between their leaders in April last year.
They agreed to hold a weekly meeting of co-heads of the office -- one from each side -- but such a meeting has not been held since February amid chilled cross-border relations.
Amid such deadlock, U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun urged Pyongyang to return to talks during his trip to Seoul this week, but he left South Korea on Tuesday with his call unanswered.
Lee, the ministry spokesperson, said Seoul will closely monitor related moves on the peninsula following Biegun's visit.
"There is a need to keep a close watch on the situation to come," he said, adding that the government will do its best to help resume the U.S.-North Korea dialogue.
