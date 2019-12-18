Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Heavy wins 355 bln-won oil tanker deal in Asia

All Headlines 13:59 December 18, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's biggest shipbuilder by sales, said Wednesday it has received a 355 billion-won (US$304 million) oil tanker order in Asia.

Hyundai Heavy will build three 153,000-deadweight ton (DWT) shuttle tankers for an Asian shipper by April 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The shipbuilder didn't provide the name of the client.

A shuttle tanker is a ship designed to transport oil from an offshore oil field to a storage tank and is equipped with a variety of offloading equipment.

Hyundai Heavy has won orders worth $9.2 billion for 107 vessels in the January-November period, achieving 58 percent of its annual target of $15.9 billion.
(END)

Keywords
#Hyundai Heavy-order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!