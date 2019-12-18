(LEAD) Jeju Air to acquire Eastar Jet, overhaul eyed in highly competitive market
(ATTN: ADDS 2nd photo and comment in 3rd para, background in last 8 paras)
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Wednesday it has signed an initial pact to acquire Eastar Jet, heralding an overhaul in the highly competitive local budget carrier market.
Jeju Air will acquire a 51.17 percent stake in Eastar Jet for 69.5 billion won (US$60 million) and sign a share purchase agreement with Eastar Holdings within this year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"The acquisition is aimed at realizing economies of scale, gaining a bigger market share and strengthening the company's competitiveness in global markets," Jeju Air said in a statement.
The planned acquisition may trigger restructuring in the budget carrier market currently packed with a group of small players.
Jeju Air operates 45 B737-800s -- 42 chartered and three purchased. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and other Southeast Asian countries.
Eastar operates 21 planes -- 17 B737-800s, two B737-900ERs and two B737 MAXs, the last of which have been suspended due to safety concerns -- on four domestic and 35 international routes to China, Japan and Southeast Asia.
Eastar has suffered from sharp declines in earnings as it has suspended operation of the B737 MAXs.
In March, Boeing promised a fix would be in place in the coming weeks after a B737 MAX operated by Ethiopian Airlines plunged to the ground killing 346 people. The same type of plane flown by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed in October 2018, with everyone on board perishing.
Boeing said on Monday (local time) that it will temporarily suspend the production of the jets from January. It appears it will take some time for the U.S. company to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the plane to fly again.
Other local airlines that have signed contracts to add the B737 Max 8 to their fleets said they won't operate the controversial plane until safety matters have been definitively resolved.
Korean Air Lines Co. has ordered 30 B737 Max 8 planes, with six of them scheduled to arrive this year. T'way Air Co. expects four B737 Max 8s to be delivered within this year.
But Korean Air and T'way said the controversial planes won't be delivered until the FAA and the Seoul government give the green light for the plane to resume flights.
In the January-September period, Jeju Air shifted to a net loss of 17.5 billion won from a net profit of 84.9 billion won in the year-ago period.
Operating profit plunged 87 percent to 12.2 billion won in the September quarter from 95.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 14 percent to 1.07 trillion won from 941.9 billion won.
The decline is mostly attributable to lower numbers of passengers on routes to Japan since July, when Tokyo tightened regulations on exports to South Korea of three high-tech materials crucial for the production of semiconductors and displays. In August, Japan officially removed South Korea from its list of countries given preferential treatment in trade procedures.
Japan's moves are seen as retaliatory measures against a Seoul court ruling that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into labor during World War II.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and seven low-cost carriers -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way Air Co. and Fly Gangwon.
AK Holdings Inc., the holding firm of South Korean conglomerate Aekyung Group, holds a 59.93 percent stake in the carrier.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
5
U.S. again sends surveillance plane over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
(LEAD) Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea
-
3
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
4
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister
-
5
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals