Korean-language dailies

-- Hwang Kyo-ahn's 'politics outside parliament' relying on extreme rightists (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Janitors forced into unfavorable negotiations, less rest and smaller pay (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. warns it is ready to use 'anti-North Korean options prepared in 2017' (Donga llbo)

-- Parliamentary shame on 'ping pong' over four plus one electoral reform bill (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ping pong over 'four plus one' electoral reform bill (Segye Times)

-- U.S. demands S. Korea pay for rotational units (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't calls officials with multiple houses to unconditionally sell them all except one (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party shakes electoral reform while calculating gain and loss over 'defeat by narrow margins' rule (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's housing 'caste system' that sparks conflicts between Gangnam and non-Gangnam residents (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Senior gov't officials with multiple houses should sell them all except one' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea set to see population decline starting next year (Korea Economic Daily)

