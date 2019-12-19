(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 19)

The change of the prime minister would have significant meaning for President Moon as well as the ruling party in creating a fresh momentum at a time when the nation is mired in fierce political fights over disputed reform bills and an economic slump. But Chung's nomination is controversial in that he served as the Assembly speaker for about two years until May 2018. Conservative parties claim Chung's new job puts democracy at risk, damaging the core principles of checks and balances and separation of powers among the administrative, legislative and judiciary branches. These arguments may be out of touch with reality considering that an increasing number of former and incumbent lawmakers have been appointed as Cabinet ministers. But the Assembly speaker and the prime minister are symbolic jobs in the nation's democracy. If a similar thing had happened under the previous conservative governments, the liberals would have raised the same questions.