(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 19)

Another worry relates to the safety of our sailors. In Iraq, the Zaytun Division did not engage in battles because their mission was for peacekeeping and other reconstruction-related duties. But this time our troops may confront regular forces of Iran. If a skirmish occurs between Iran's navy and our navy, no one knows what will happen. In addition, what should we do with the Cheonghae Unit's original mission of safeguarding freighters from pirates around the Gulf of Aden if it moves to the Strait of Hormuz? The two waters are too far apart for the unit to carry out both missions at the same time.