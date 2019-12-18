Moon touts peace economy in S. Korea-Sweden business summit
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in made a pitch Wednesday for his peace economy vision while attending a business summit here along with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.
The Scandinavian nation has proved that peace amounts to economic opportunities and vice versa, Moon said, addressing the forum held at a Seoul hotel.
"Peace on the Korean Peninsula will provide companies in both countries with far more opportunities," he stressed.
If realized, it would lead to the connection of transportation networks between the continent and the ocean, he said.
"If roads and railways are linked between South and North Korea, a land way will be opened to Scandinavia via the Eurasian Continent," he added.
The Arctic route will be connected, with the Korean Peninsula serving as a bridge, to enable environment-friendly ships to navigate the Pacific Ocean and the Arctic Ocean, according to the president.
Moon's statement on his hope of re-linking inter-Korean railways and roads was not new but this time it came as China and Russia have reportedly drafted a fresh U.N. Security Council resolution designed to give Pyongyang some sanctions relief to help pave the way for the resumption of related projects.
Moon expressed hope that business people of South Korea and Sweden will continue to support a push to promote peace on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia and developing the free trade system.
The event was organized on the occasion of Lofven's three-day official trip here, which will conclude on Friday. On his first visit to South Korea since his inauguration in 2014, he was accompanied by a business delegation of around 100 representatives from 60 global firms.
Moon and Lofven are scheduled to have bilateral summit talks at Cheong Wa Dae later in the day.
Moon pointed out that South Korea and Sweden share the values of response to climate change, sustainable development and people-centered fourth industrial revolution.
The two countries are also closely cooperating in new industries, including 5G networks, bio-health and electric cars, he noted.
He added they would be able to "write a new history" in business if they take another step forward.
"First, we have to expand cooperation in the future industry field and create circumstances for innovation," Moon said. "Second, we should cooperate more deeply for sustainable development."
And once peace is established in Korea, "Space for new challenges will be made," he added.
Moon and Lofven held their previous summit talks in Stockholm during Moon's trip there in June.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
