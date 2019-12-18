Football club signs coach to extension after promotion to top division
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Gwangju FC signed their head coach Park Jin-sup to a two-year extension on Wednesday, after the team earned a promotion to the top division for next year.
Gwangju won the second-division K League 2 in 2019, with a record of 21 wins, 10 draws and five losses. And they'll be back in the top-flight K League 1 after three years in the lower division.
During the 2019 season, Gwangju set a K League 2 record for the longest undefeated streak at 19 matches and also set a club record with a six-match winning streak.
Park was named the K League 2 Coach of the Year earlier this month. He took over the club before the 2018 season and led Gwangju to a fifth-place finish.
Without disclosing the financial details, Gwangju said Park has proven his leadership and coaching acumen over his two seasons, and he's the perfect man to continue to guide the club into the future.
In a statement released by the club, Park said, "I'd like to thank the team for their trust and support. I'll try to build a strong squad next season and show the K League 1 what we're made of."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
S. Korea allots biggest-ever culture budget for 2020
-
3
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
4
(2nd LD) Parliament in lull before storm over electoral, prosecution reform bills
-
5
U.S. again sends surveillance plane over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
(LEAD) Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea
-
3
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
4
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister
-
5
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals