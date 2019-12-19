Gist of S. Korea's 2020 economic policy plan
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key economic policy measures planned for next year. The measures are aimed at propping up growth in South Korea's economy and improving quality of life.
Reinvigorating economic vitality
- to boost corporate investments
- to revitalize consumer spending and tourism
- to strengthen competitiveness in overseas markets
Inducing structural reform
- to innovate key regulations
- to improve competitiveness and productivity in key industries
- to strengthen assistance for new technology and new industries
- to nurture the service industry
- to prepare for the fourth industrial revolution
Promoting inclusive economy
- to strengthen assistance for low-income and self-employed people
- to provide help to those with low job and income security
- to strengthen the social safety net
Increasing investment for the future
- to cope with the low birthrate and aging population
- to preemptively cope with climate change
- to prepare for economic cooperation with North Korea
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
3
(2nd LD) Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
4
(LEAD) Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: reports
-
5
Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China next week