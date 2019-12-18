Dollar ends at 1,168.8 won UP from 1,166.2 won
All Headlines 15:30 December 18, 2019
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
Most Saved
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
U.S. again sends surveillance plane over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
(LEAD) Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea
-
3
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
4
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister