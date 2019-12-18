KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DaelimInd 89,300 DN 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,000 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 45,300 UP 950
HITEJINRO 28,000 UP 950
Yuhan 236,000 0
SLCORP 17,750 0
CJ LOGISTICS 152,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 70,200 DN 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 107,500 DN 500
SK hynix 93,000 UP 200
Youngpoong 636,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 DN 150
SamsungF&MIns 252,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,500 DN 100
Kogas 38,500 UP 100
Hanwha 25,050 DN 150
Daesang 23,350 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,890 DN 40
ORION Holdings 16,900 DN 250
DB HiTek 26,650 UP 850
CJ 94,900 DN 2,000
JWPHARMA 28,650 DN 250
LGInt 14,900 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 5,830 DN 150
SBC 15,200 UP 300
Hyundai M&F INS 29,150 UP 600
TONGYANG 1,310 UP 10
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,650 DN 50
POSCO 248,500 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 85,000 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,030 DN 95
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 34,050 DN 300
DB INSURANCE 58,400 UP 800
SamsungElec 56,300 DN 400
NHIS 13,000 DN 100
SK Discovery 25,250 DN 250
LS 46,800 UP 300
GC Corp 125,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 31,100 UP 150
(MORE)
-
1
