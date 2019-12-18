KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 227,000 DN 7,500
KPIC 123,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,620 DN 20
SKC 47,400 DN 1,400
AK Holdings 33,200 UP 350
LOTTE 38,050 UP 100
GS Retail 39,300 UP 1,300
Ottogi 552,000 UP 4,000
HankookShellOil 332,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,100 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,800 DN 750
TaekwangInd 990,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,630 DN 30
KAL 27,750 DN 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,690 UP 240
LG Corp. 74,500 DN 300
SsangyongMtr 1,935 DN 125
BoryungPharm 15,650 UP 250
L&L 14,150 DN 350
NamyangDairy 423,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,850 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,150 DN 300
Shinsegae 287,000 DN 5,000
Nongshim 233,500 DN 500
SGBC 35,550 UP 100
Hyosung 81,300 DN 600
Binggrae 54,800 DN 400
GCH Corp 21,200 DN 500
LotteChilsung 143,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 123,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 81,000 UP 500
KISWire 20,800 DN 650
LotteFood 411,500 DN 1,500
NEXENTIRE 9,070 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 91,300 DN 800
KCC 232,000 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14100 DN400
KiaMtr 45,250 UP 600
IlyangPharm 22,350 DN 100
