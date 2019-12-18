KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,350 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 3,850 DN 40
HtlShilla 85,800 UP 400
Hanmi Science 37,700 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 118,500 DN 1,000
Hanssem 62,200 DN 1,400
KSOE 124,000 DN 1,500
Hanwha Chem 18,650 DN 200
OCI 63,400 DN 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 54,400 DN 100
KorZinc 427,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,160 UP 30
SYC 50,700 DN 1,200
HyundaiMipoDock 46,500 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 31,350 DN 200
S-Oil 96,500 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 129,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,500 0
HYUNDAI WIA 50,100 0
KumhoPetrochem 78,000 DN 500
Mobis 267,000 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,300 DN 850
HDC HOLDINGS 10,850 0
S-1 96,100 UP 200
Hanchem 105,000 UP 2,000
DWS 29,300 DN 250
UNID 46,150 UP 50
KEPCO 28,100 UP 550
SamsungSecu 38,200 DN 150
SKTelecom 242,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 43,800 UP 600
HyundaiElev 69,600 UP 1,300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,700 DN 100
Hanon Systems 11,200 DN 50
SK 256,500 0
DAEKYO 6,090 DN 30
GKL 19,200 DN 100
Handsome 30,300 DN 300
WJ COWAY 92,800 UP 2,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 137,000 UP 1,000
