KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,400 UP 150
KorElecTerm 43,550 DN 550
NamhaeChem 8,160 DN 20
DONGSUH 18,050 UP 100
BGF 5,460 DN 20
SamsungEng 19,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 0
PanOcean 4,450 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 41,650 UP 1,200
CheilWorldwide 24,350 UP 50
KT 26,950 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL220500 DN2000
LG Uplus 14,250 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,200 DN 200
KT&G 97,000 UP 700
DHICO 5,470 UP 10
LG Display 16,150 DN 200
Kangwonland 29,900 DN 200
NAVER 178,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 151,000 UP 500
NCsoft 541,000 UP 2,000
DSME 27,700 DN 350
DSINFRA 5,430 DN 20
DWEC 4,600 UP 15
Donga ST 111,500 DN 3,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,350 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 242,000 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 218,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 40,800 UP 1,550
LGH&H 1,269,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 307,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 19,250 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,100 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 47,350 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 72,500 UP 100
Celltrion 177,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 22,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 DN 100
