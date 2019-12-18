IBK 12,400 UP 150

KorElecTerm 43,550 DN 550

NamhaeChem 8,160 DN 20

DONGSUH 18,050 UP 100

BGF 5,460 DN 20

SamsungEng 19,200 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 0

PanOcean 4,450 DN 5

SAMSUNG CARD 41,650 UP 1,200

CheilWorldwide 24,350 UP 50

KT 26,950 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL220500 DN2000

LG Uplus 14,250 UP 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 76,200 DN 200

KT&G 97,000 UP 700

DHICO 5,470 UP 10

LG Display 16,150 DN 200

Kangwonland 29,900 DN 200

NAVER 178,500 DN 2,000

Kakao 151,000 UP 500

NCsoft 541,000 UP 2,000

DSME 27,700 DN 350

DSINFRA 5,430 DN 20

DWEC 4,600 UP 15

Donga ST 111,500 DN 3,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,350 DN 250

CJ CheilJedang 242,000 DN 7,000

DongwonF&B 218,500 DN 1,500

KEPCO KPS 40,800 UP 1,550

LGH&H 1,269,000 DN 10,000

LGCHEM 307,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO E&C 19,250 UP 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,100 DN 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 47,350 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 72,500 UP 100

Celltrion 177,500 DN 1,500

Huchems 22,000 0

DAEWOONG PHARM 131,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 DN 100

