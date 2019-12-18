KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,900 DN 1,000
LOTTE Himart 31,250 UP 150
GS 51,800 DN 300
CJ CGV 35,350 DN 650
HYUNDAILIVART 13,150 DN 100
LIG Nex1 32,100 DN 600
FILA KOREA 51,900 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 146,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,400 UP 900
HANWHA LIFE 2,370 0
AMOREPACIFIC 198,000 UP 4,000
LF 17,850 DN 200
FOOSUNG 8,040 DN 120
JW HOLDINGS 6,250 DN 50
SK Innovation 149,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 23,700 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 49,400 UP 1,450
Hansae 16,850 DN 50
LG HAUSYS 53,800 DN 500
Youngone Corp 34,450 DN 200
KOLON IND 48,550 DN 750
HanmiPharm 298,000 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 7,820 UP 60
emart 132,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY344 50 UP350
KOLMAR KOREA 46,250 0
CUCKOO 104,000 0
COSMAX 78,400 UP 200
MANDO 35,700 DN 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 394,500 DN 500
INNOCEAN 69,200 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 33,600 UP 50
Netmarble 90,100 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S350000 UP6500
ORION 103,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 161,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 60,500 DN 400
HDC-OP 26,400 UP 100
HYOSUNG HEAVY 26,750 UP 1,150
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 UP 50
