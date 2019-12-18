S. Korea's risk premium hits more than ten-year low on U.S.-China trade deal, British election
SEOUL, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's credit default risk has plunged to a more than ten-year low on a much-awaited trade deal between the U.S. and China and the outcome of the British election, which effectively green lights the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
The credit default swap (CDS) premium for South Korean foreign exchange stabilization bonds with a five-year maturity came to 22.2 basis points, marking the lowest since the 22.1 basis points recorded on Oct. 15, 2007.
The spread reflects the cost of hedging credit risks on corporate or sovereign debt. A fall implies an improvement in the credit of government bonds and lower costs for issuance. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.
U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a phase-one trade deal with China that averted steep tariffs planned by the U.S. against Chinese goods.
The protracted trade row between the U.S. and China, the two largest trading partners of South Korea, has weighed on Korean exports.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party won a landslide electoral victory last week, endorsing Britain's exit from the European Union by Jan. 31 next year, easing uncertainties over the so-called Brexit impasse.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS symbolizes cross-border pop culture in new media era: scholars
-
4
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
5
U.N. body adopts S. Korea-drafted resolution on Sahel region support
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
U.S. again sends surveillance plane over S. Korea: aviation tracker
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
Biegun wraps up trip to S. Korea with his call for N.K. dialogue unanswered
-
2
(LEAD) Biegun to visit China to discuss N. Korea
-
3
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
4
Cardinals showing interest in S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun: sources
-
5
(2nd LD) Former National Assembly speaker tapped as prime minister