S. Korea beat Japan to capture men's E. Asian football title
BUSAN, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea edged out Japan 1-0 to capture their third straight East Asian men's football crown on home soil on Wednesday.
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Hwang In-beom scored in the 28th minute to lift South Korea to an unprecedented third straight title at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
South Korea improved to 42-23-14 (wins-draws-losses) all-time against their long-time regional rival and finished the tournament with a perfect 3-0-0 record. South Korea earlier beat Hong Kong 2-0 and then China 1-0.
Coached by Paulo Bento, South Korea also became the first team to win the EAFF title as the host nation since the competition began in 2003.
South Korea have five EAFF championships overall, more than all other winners in tournament's history combined.
South Korea and Japan entered the match tied at the top with two wins apiece, though Japan were ahead in goal difference, the tiebreaker, plus-6 to plus-3. Japan only needed a draw on Wednesday to take the title while South Korea faced a must-win situation.
And South Korea didn't mess around from the get-go, with defensive back Kim Min-jae jumping in on offense in the eighth minute and heading one off the goalpost.
In the 25th, Kim Young-gwon's header deflected off the head of Shinnosuke Hatanaka and hit the right post.
Hwang, who'd also scored against Hong Kong, put the home team on the board in the 28th, when he took a feed from fullback Kim Jin-su and fired one into the bottom left corner with his left foot.
The slender midfielder had been a target of pointed criticism by fans questioning his place on the national team. Critics of Bento have wondered aloud why the coach kept picking Hwang for the national team despite his uninspiring play.
Because the EAFF event wasn't on the FIFA international match calendar, Europe-based clubs weren't obliged to release their South Korean players for the occasion. That meant the absence of usual national team mainstays, such as Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur.
Hwang was the only player on this edition of the team based outside Asia, and he came through with a team-leading two goals.
South Korea held Japan without a shot on net in the first half, and kept up their own offensive pressure in the second half. Midfielder Na Sang-ho was unlucky to miss out on a fast-break opportunity in the 49th when his attempt caromed off a defender's foot and out of play.
The Japanese offense showed some signs of life in the late moments but South Korea held on for the narrow victory.
On the women's side, Japan beat South Korea 1-0 on Tuesday for the title.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
