U.N. adopts N.K. human rights resolution for 15th straight year
All Headlines 02:26 December 19, 2019
WASHINGTON, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.
It is the 15th straight year the U.N. General Assembly has adopted such a document, which passed by consensus without a vote.
