U.N. adopts N.K. human rights resolution for 15th straight year

All Headlines 02:26 December 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution calling for accountability for gross human rights violations in North Korea.

It is the 15th straight year the U.N. General Assembly has adopted such a document, which passed by consensus without a vote.

