Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Dec. 19

All Headlines 08:28 December 19, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- U.S. special envoy Biegun's visit to China

-- Moon to preside over enlarged meeting of economy-related ministers

-- Go master Lee Se-dol's second match against Korean-made AI

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea unveils 2020 economic policy plans

-- Road map for Treasury sales in 2020
