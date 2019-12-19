Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 December 19, 2019

SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-5 Cloudy 30

Incheon 03/-4 Cloudy 30

Suwon 04/-5 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 05/-4 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 05/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/01 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 07/-1 Sunny 20

Jeju 09/06 Cloudy 20

Daegu 08/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 10/04 Sunny 20

(END)

