Gov't discloses personal info of 261 draft dodgers online
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- The state manpower agency on Thursday publicly disclosed the personal information of 261 citizens who failed to comply with state orders to fulfill mandatory military service last year without due reasons.
The disclosure is in accordance with the 2015 revision of the Military Service Act as part of efforts to ensure fairness in the implementation of the compulsory system, according to the Military Manpower Administration (MMA). The list of dodgers has been disclosed once a year on its website since 2016.
Of the 261 people, 107 ignored their service as active-duty soldiers, and 118 illegally stayed overseas without any prior report to authorities about their failure to get physical checkups for the compulsory duty.
The disclosed information includes name, age, address, and details about their dodging attempts.
Any celebrities or offspring of high-level officials were not included on the list, according to the MMA.
"In March, we notified those who did not serve last year of the related facts, and gave them six months to explain the reasons for the failure. Then a committee reviewed each case before disclosing the information," the agency said in a release.
When they later serve in the military, the information will be deleted, it added.
All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory military service for about two years in a country that faces North Korea across a heavily fortified border.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' album certified gold in France
-
3
BTS' 'Map of the Soul' tops S. Korean album chart for 2019
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
5
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
1
Multiple pileups on highway kill at least 5, injure over two dozens
-
2
(LEAD) Samsung denies selling 1 mln Galaxy Fold smartphones
-
3
Korean cuisine effective for weight loss, avoiding illness: research
-
4
(LEAD) U.S. hopes N. Korea refrains from nuclear, long-range missile tests: Pentagon
-
5
N.K. propaganda outlet slams Amb. Harris for treating S. Korea like U.S. colony
-
1
S. Korea mulling various options, including troops dispatch, over Strait of Hormuz role: officials
-
2
S. Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun ready to take on any role for Cardinals
-
3
(LEAD) Top U.S. general says N. Korea could test long-range missile: reports
-
4
(2nd LD) Top U.S. negotiator says U.S. 'not focused on' initial $5 billion demand anymore
-
5
Moon to hold bilateral summit with Abe in China next week