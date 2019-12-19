Stocks open higher on Samsung, SK hynix
SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors continued to scoop up large-cap tech shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.91 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,199.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Most large-cap shares were trading mixed.
Tech shares were bullish. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.71 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix was up 2.58 percent.
In contrast, the country's top portal operator Naver fell 1.12 percent, and Hyundai Motor, the No. 1 automaker, was down 0.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.1 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.4 won from the previous session's close.
